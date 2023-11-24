Public Vote of No Confidence on COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters: Peter McCullough, MD

OAN | Public Vote of No Confidence on COVID-19 Vaccine XBB.1.5 Boosters: Peter McCullough, MD





One America News hosted by Alison Steinberg interviewed Internist and Cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough on the low rates of XBB.1.5 booster use, new data on mRNA direct toxicity and metabolic cardiomyopathy, and a new sweep of over-the-counter cold remedies by government regulatory agencies.





We are seeing cardiac arrests two years after the primary series. Young people with sudden unexpected cardiac death—think COVID-19 vaccine until proven otherwise. #courageousdiscourse





https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1727731049789014482?s=20