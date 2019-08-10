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Recent Russian Sub FireFight with US Navy? War May Be Close! [mirrored]
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35 views • August 10, 2019
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Mirrored copy (Excerpts from 0:00-0:56, 1:32-4:19 & 8:58-12:19) of "Sensitive Underwater Internet Cables Were the Target" posted 6 July 2019 on The Common Sense Show channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrDkoqFYtw4
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
.
=====================================================================
REPORT: AMERICAN SUBMARINE TORPEDOED AND SUNK OFF ALASKA COAST
Hal Turner Radio Show, World News Desk, 2 July 2019
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/report-american-submarine-torpedoed-and-sunk-off-alaska-coast
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EXCERPT:
An American submarine operating off the coast of Alaska was REPORTEDLY torpedoed and SUNK during a firefight with a Russian submarine, after the American sub allegedly intercepted the Russian sub in American waters.
The Russian submarine allegedly sustained heavy damage in the fight, with upwards of 14 crew killed, but it made it back to its base in Russia.
I have calls into the Pentagon and to my Intel Sources seeking to confirm (or deny) this information.
No word on US casualties.
====================================================
Rumors Of War: Was There A U.S.-Russian Submarine Firefight?
Prophecy Update, 2 July 2019
Urgent consultations in Washington, Moscow on reported US-Russian submarines in firefight
https://prophecyupdate.blogspot.com/2019/07/rumors-of-war-was-there-us-russian.html
.
First reports reaching DEBKAfile’s military sources say that a US submarine intercepted a Russian nuclear sub in American waters opposite Alaska.
The Russian sub escorting the nuclear submarine responded with a Balkan 2000 torpedo and scuttled the US vessel. Urgent consultations in both the White House and the Kremlin were taking place on Tuesday night.
US Vice President Mike Pence called off an appearance in New Hampshire after being recalled to Washington for a conference called by President Donald Trump without explanation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled an engagement and headed for the Kremlin to confer with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chiefs, after learning that 14 submariners died in a fire that broke out on a nuclear-powered “experimental submarine in Russian waters.” This account carried in Russian media varies in most respects from the first reports reaching this site and may refer to a separate incident. They report between 14 and 17 members of an AS-12 nuclear powered submarine died of poisonous fumes caused by a fire aboard the vessel. The submarine was described as experimental and unarmed but often used in spy missions. It is unclear how many of the 25 crew survived. Local media suggest four or five are receiving treatment in Severomorsk’s military hospital for poisoning and concussion injuries. Another news account said the majority of the officers died in or on their way to hospital. These reports do not cite the cause of the fire.
Mirrored copy (Excerpts from 0:00-0:56, 1:32-4:19 & 8:58-12:19) of "Sensitive Underwater Internet Cables Were the Target" posted 6 July 2019 on The Common Sense Show channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrDkoqFYtw4
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
.
=====================================================================
REPORT: AMERICAN SUBMARINE TORPEDOED AND SUNK OFF ALASKA COAST
Hal Turner Radio Show, World News Desk, 2 July 2019
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/report-american-submarine-torpedoed-and-sunk-off-alaska-coast
.
EXCERPT:
An American submarine operating off the coast of Alaska was REPORTEDLY torpedoed and SUNK during a firefight with a Russian submarine, after the American sub allegedly intercepted the Russian sub in American waters.
The Russian submarine allegedly sustained heavy damage in the fight, with upwards of 14 crew killed, but it made it back to its base in Russia.
I have calls into the Pentagon and to my Intel Sources seeking to confirm (or deny) this information.
No word on US casualties.
====================================================
Rumors Of War: Was There A U.S.-Russian Submarine Firefight?
Prophecy Update, 2 July 2019
Urgent consultations in Washington, Moscow on reported US-Russian submarines in firefight
https://prophecyupdate.blogspot.com/2019/07/rumors-of-war-was-there-us-russian.html
.
First reports reaching DEBKAfile’s military sources say that a US submarine intercepted a Russian nuclear sub in American waters opposite Alaska.
The Russian sub escorting the nuclear submarine responded with a Balkan 2000 torpedo and scuttled the US vessel. Urgent consultations in both the White House and the Kremlin were taking place on Tuesday night.
US Vice President Mike Pence called off an appearance in New Hampshire after being recalled to Washington for a conference called by President Donald Trump without explanation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled an engagement and headed for the Kremlin to confer with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chiefs, after learning that 14 submariners died in a fire that broke out on a nuclear-powered “experimental submarine in Russian waters.” This account carried in Russian media varies in most respects from the first reports reaching this site and may refer to a separate incident. They report between 14 and 17 members of an AS-12 nuclear powered submarine died of poisonous fumes caused by a fire aboard the vessel. The submarine was described as experimental and unarmed but often used in spy missions. It is unclear how many of the 25 crew survived. Local media suggest four or five are receiving treatment in Severomorsk’s military hospital for poisoning and concussion injuries. Another news account said the majority of the officers died in or on their way to hospital. These reports do not cite the cause of the fire.
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