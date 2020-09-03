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PROOF: Antifa shooting of Trump supporter in Portland WAS an ASSASSINATION.
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51 views • September 03, 2020
Watch, step by step, as Prayer Patriot, Aaron "Jay" Danielson, is targeted by Antifa killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl with the cooperation of Black Lives Matter associates.
ANTIFA and BLACK LIES MATTER are nothing but PANTY ASS little punk walking around killing people and burning places
ANTIFA and BLACK LIES MATTER are nothing but PANTY ASS little punk walking around killing people and burning places
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