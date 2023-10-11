Create New Account
The Rivers - Always Get By
channel image
The Rivers
0 Subscribers
18 views
Published 19 hours ago

Music Video: Always Get By by The Rivers


I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite.


This song was originally an acoustic track which I've added instrumentation

to including bass, drums, piano and strings. The footage is from the film

The Green Promise (1949) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise


You can listen to the other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


This is the fifth music video I've done and there's more info on them here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Keywords
music from the riverthe riversalways get bythe green promise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket