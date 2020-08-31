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'Top US General Exposes Deep State Coup Against the President'
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77 views • August 31, 2020
Deep State is decidedly on the desperate and 'panic mode' level. This video shows just how desperate they are and how it is showing up in what they're up to and how boldly obvious they have become.
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