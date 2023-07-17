THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Monday 7/17/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP DOMINATES 2024 FIELD AS DESANTIS COLLAPSESDeSantis made a critical error jumping into the race against Trump - and with establishment insiders backing him

We're discussing this and more, so don't miss this! Tune in NOW!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com