Millions have already died and more Excess Deaths are coming in 2024 with Edward Dowd
Jim Crenshaw


Jan 12, 2024


Wall Street economist and researcher, Ed Dowd, joins the program to discuss the excess deaths we have experienced over the last few years. But he also discusses what we may see in 2024. We also tap into his vast experience in investments and the economy to hear his opinion about the state of the economy.


You can purchase Ed Dowd's book, Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 is available

on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397/ref=sr_1_1?crid=PNH6A727XAG3&keywords=cause+unknown%2C+ed+dowd&qid=1671033232&sprefix=cause+un%2Caps%2C54&sr=8-1

or at Skyhorse Publishing at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776395/cause-unknown/


To learn more about Mr. Dowds company Phinance Technologies and its Humanity Projects go to https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Humanity%20Projects.asp


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sarah-westall/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kkaE9cL3I3HR/

diedmillionsepidemic2024sarah westallexcess deathsedward dowdjim crenshawsudden deaths

