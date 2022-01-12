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Graphene Oxide found at the beach, check yourself if you find it there
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1924 views • January 12, 2022
The following video presents irrefutable proof that immense volumes of graphene oxide are being dumped into the global environment. The only way that so much graphene is showing up on beaches all over the world is by means of chemical geoengineering.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=99232
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=99232
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