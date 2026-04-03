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Lukashenko (President of Belarus) thanks Trump for taking the mask off of Western hypocrisy:
"Why do I — relatively speaking, as a kind of joke — approve of his policy? He has stripped it bare. He has shown what human rights, what democracy really means: it's OIL!
For that they will kill, rain down missiles, do everything. Americans will die so that they and others can live well and make billions."