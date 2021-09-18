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Report 259: Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Amandha Vollmer Expose COVID Vaccine Fraud, Longstanding Science Deception of Viruses & Vaccines, & Discuss True Healing Projects
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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51 views • September 18, 2021
Informative conversation with Dr. Amandha Vollmer and Dr. Andy Kaufman on the nature of the long fraud and pseudoscience of vaccines--clearly a historic misstep in healthcare which has led to chronic disease burden in all thanks to the childhood vaccine schedule, the horrors of vaccine injury as revealed by funeral director John O' Looney currently in his interview with Max Igan released yesterday, the awakening from pharmaganda deception which each of us has to undertake as we critically examine what is in vaccines and what vaccines are doing to people--effects which include long-term neurodegenerative disease, cancer, and autism--and the move toward true healing and true health based on old traditions and new science.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Dr. Andy Kaufman's websites:
covid-19-myths.com
truehealingconference.com/Oct 9 & 10
andrewkaufmanmd.com
truemedicinelibrary.com

Dr. Amandha Vollmer's websites:
yummy.doctor
yumnaturals.store
healingwithdmso.com

***

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Keywords
healthvaccinesnewsvirusespseudosciencetrue healing
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