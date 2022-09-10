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The New Wave! Lack Of This Knowledge Could Be Your End...
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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128 views • September 10, 2022

"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it." -George Orwell Independent Investigator/ Researcher/ Journalist - Navigating the matrix while seeking his face! Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ Blazen Info: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg Email: [email protected] Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cjblaze DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777 #MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam Source links & resources: FireMedic8: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8 Brighteon: Claire Edwards https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity Microwaves, Society and Food | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/07/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX4q-zCDW84 Source/credits: Youtube Channel 'NewsWorldWide1': Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009_5-6: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354 Image: https://1bzk83pdqbs1pbyph40x4fm1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5G-oven.jpg Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html Microwave Oven as a weapon: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html 'Coast-to-Coast Show' (c/ George Noory) | C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory: http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3 AirPods Pro vs Microwave Oven_RF Radiation Review | 03/11/2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOEz3YA0_wI The klystron is used in television transmission, particle accelerators, and powerful radar, like that in the DEWee line which defended North America from attack. Developer of this model klystron tube Rudy Dehn explains how the high powered microwave device works. Dehn and others developed a better tube at GE Schenectady. This short video is an excerpt from a full video talking about the development of the device from 1936-1976 | How a Klystron Tube Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsBTI3tO5-8 Panagopoulos, D., Johansson, O. & Carlo, G. Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity. Sci Rep 5, 14914 (2015): https://doi.org/10.1038/srep14914 Legal Case of Hans Ulrich Hertel: EGMR 53440/99 - Hertel v. Switzerland: https://www.servat.unibe.ch/dfr/em534409.html CASE OF HERTEL v. SWITZERLAND (59/1997/843/1049): https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22tabview%22:[%22document%22],%22itemid%22:[%22001-59366%22]} MORE: Fornos Microondas: http://www.naturestreasures.com.au/Microwave-ovens.html Microwaves May Fluke The Heart While You Nuke Food: https://www.worldhealth.net/news/microwaves-may-fluke-heart-while-you-nuke-food/ Not Only Does Microwaved Food Cause Cancer,but It also Makes You Fat: https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/wfns_fact-sheet_obesity_05-11_english.pdf Microwave Ovens | Are they safe? : https://pulsescreening.co.uk/microwaves.html Music INFO & Links: Track: No Escape ( Edit ) Crime and Mystery . CO.AG Music Artist: CO.AG Music Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA

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