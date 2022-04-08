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Liberals are Child Sex Groomers Nose Ring Freaks Use Teaching as Cover for Child Rape
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385 views • April 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Gov. DeSantis’s anti-indoctrination bill has sent the radical left into a frenzy, as they plot to continue sexualizing children – Florida will fight back. Deanna Lorraine joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to talk about Florida’s stance on the transgender craze, Disney’s dirty secretes, and the groomers in office. Lorraine detailed how important to retaliate against the grooming of America’s next generation, protecting the vulnerable at all costs.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v105voq-liberals-are-child-sex-groomers-nose-ring-freaks-use-teaching-as-cover-for-.html
Gov. DeSantis’s anti-indoctrination bill has sent the radical left into a frenzy, as they plot to continue sexualizing children – Florida will fight back. Deanna Lorraine joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to talk about Florida’s stance on the transgender craze, Disney’s dirty secretes, and the groomers in office. Lorraine detailed how important to retaliate against the grooming of America’s next generation, protecting the vulnerable at all costs.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v105voq-liberals-are-child-sex-groomers-nose-ring-freaks-use-teaching-as-cover-for-.html
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