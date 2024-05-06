Create New Account
WARNINGS! "Ukraine will COLLAPSE in 2 weeks!" as Putin readies massive offensive | Redacted News
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Vladimir Putin has issued his toughest statement yet against NATO aggression. At the same time, European leaders are pushing to send troops into direct confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Military experts agree that Russia is days away from launching a massive Spring offensive to end the war.

Mirrored - Redacted

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiaukrainenato

