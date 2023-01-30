Create New Account
Reuters: USS Nimitz carrier strike group enters South China Sea in a move that angered the CCP but has been welcomed by allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p26qux98dfe
01/27/2023 Reuters: USS Nimitz carrier strike group enters South China Sea in a move that angered the CCP but has been welcomed by allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia.

01/27/2023 路透社：美国尼米兹号航母打击群进入南中国海，此举激怒了中共，却得到日本、韩国、菲律宾和澳大利亚等盟国的支持。

