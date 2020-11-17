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BREAKING: Latest update from Sidney Powell on the software used to steal election: DEMS ARE CAUGHT
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67993 views • November 17, 2020
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11/16/2020 Sidney Powell goes thru the illegal software the Trump legal team has found on the swing state voting machines. Dems look like they are going to Leben worth and maybe even shot for treason when they get there.
11/16/2020 Sidney Powell goes thru the illegal software the Trump legal team has found on the swing state voting machines. Dems look like they are going to Leben worth and maybe even shot for treason when they get there.
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