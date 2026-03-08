BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"We are not neutral, we support Iran" - Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
1
146 views • 1 day ago

"We are not neutral, we support Iran," - Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin 

Adding:

“Honestly, I no longer even understand how anyone can call on others to follow the norms and principles of international law. In practice, it no longer exists.” — Dmitry Peskov

Peskov on the fact that international law has ceased to exist:

There have been worse things in human history. We weren't alive then, so it seems to us that the end of the world is coming now. But the fact is that there has been a significant destabilization of the region, and a cumulative effect is emerging from a huge number of regional conflicts and unresolved problems, which are having both economic and political consequences. Unfortunately, we have all lost what we call international law.

To be honest, I don't even understand how to urge anyone to follow the norms and principles of international law anymore. It practically no longer exists. De jure it still exists, but de facto it no longer does. And what law has replaced international law, honestly, I doubt anyone could articulate that right now.

politicsrussiaisraeleventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
