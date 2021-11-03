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SixthSense
SixthSense
MIRROR SOURCE: Published November 1, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/voknqd-vaers-reveals-death-by-lot-number-specific-states-get-certain-vials.html
The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) collects information that the CDC is supposed to use to determine the safety of vaccines that have been released for the public. That system has revealed some extremely SHOCKING information about specific lot numbers that seem to be causing more damage and death than others. Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to discuss.
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🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3
🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/
📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7
📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3
📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1
📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
LESS
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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over