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Phoenix Rising From the Ashes: A Second Look at the Brooklyn Subway Shooting Hoax
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60 views • April 14, 2022
When the New York police said they were looking for Frank R. James in connection with the Brooklyn Subway Shooting and Smoke Bombing, I was waiting for them to release his middle name (Robert) so that I could plug him into the Gematrinator. After he had left a Fireworks Cake in his Explosives Bag on the train and the cake was called Falcon Rising, I was not surprised at all with the result when I plugged his full name into the Gematrinator. I have also included a great breakdown of the Shooting Hoax by Max Malone. He has called out the hoax in an excellent twenty minute decode.
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