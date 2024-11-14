Digital Health link to Spiritual Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beast System: Satanic one world government, satanic one world monetary system and a satanic one world religion.
Matthew 16:25-26
King James Version Bible
25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?