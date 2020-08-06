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Doctors' Presser that mega media monopolies want to silence
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11 views • August 06, 2020
They only silence us if we allow it. These doctors testify to the ugliness that is the Coronovirus Hoax and the media complicity to pulling the wool over our eyes.
In the preface we get a snapshot into what the Internet Monsters are attempting to do to us.
In the preface we get a snapshot into what the Internet Monsters are attempting to do to us.
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