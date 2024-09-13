These planes were NOT hijacked on 911 they were remotely controlled Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
We're continuing our weeklong look at what really happened on 9/11... and the massive coverup.
Joining me now is Aidan Monaghan. He is an electrical engineer and author of the book "Declassifying 9/11." He has been studying 9/11 since around 2006 with a particular focus on how the airplanes were flown, and has led the way in researching technology that may have been used to fly the aircraft remotely