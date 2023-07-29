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NDE, the Matrix, and Geometric Patterns in the Sky: "I see a Grid of Light above us"
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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149 views • July 29, 2023

Sources: Rochelle Jo "PROOF IN THE SIMULATION: Entities in our Skies- Santilli Telescope"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EyvxcYpzE4
Rochelle Jo "HISTORICAL PROOF: OBJECTS IN THE SKY (NUREMBERG EVENT)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvmiXOpm1bY
Rochelle Jo "My NDE and the Simulation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmBNlz5tHTU

Her interview on the J.M podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Xl4eekYUgM PROF.

RUGGERO MARIA SANTILLI VIDEOS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeALn1YIbP8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Xl4eekYUgM

The research paper published by Santilli: https://tinyurl.com/4t8npwc7 FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE



Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshcryptozoologycryptidreincarnation trapfalse light
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