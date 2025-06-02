Ukrainian sabotage inside RUSSIA, 3 Trains Derailed, 2 Bridges Collapse. Russian advances in Sumy, captures town

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 7 killed, 30 injured after bridge collapse, train derailment in Russia near Ukraine.
Russia investigates bridge explosions in Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks – photo
Seven killed, dozens injured in Bryansk bridge collapse and train derailment – videos
Partisans blow up Russian military train near Melitopol
Railway bridge in Russia’s Kursk Oblast collapses under train
Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: 12 killed, 60 injured
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
