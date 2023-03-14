Even Ukraine's RED CROSS Is Taping Children To Poles In Lvov!

Don't forget to donate to the Red Cross scammers today/s :

The Rothschild family has been closely associated with the British Red Cross since its inception in 1870 when Nathaniel, 1st Lord Rothschild (1840-1915) became one of the founder members of the committee of the National Society for Aid to the Sick and Wounded in War. He became chairman of the Society on the death of the founder chairman in 1901, and he held the post until his death in 1915. He was a key figure in the reorganisation of the Society into the British Red Cross in 1905. His son, Charles (1877-1923), was one of the first Council members of the newly formed British Red Cross from 1905, serving until his death in 1923. He took an active role, establishing financial systems and national procedures for the Society in 1909 and serving on the Executive Committee at the time of the First World War. Marie, Mrs Leopold de Rothschild (1862-1937) was twice mentioned in despatches during the First World War in connection with her work as President of the Middlesex Branch of the British Red Cross Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD). She was also involved in the establishment of the Aylesbury Military Hospital, and was made a CBE for her work for the war effort.

Mirrored - December1991

