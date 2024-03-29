Create New Account
Easter Joy-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 27 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

While Taking Strong Exception to the Assertion That Mardi Gras Is in Any Way a Christian Holiday, We Still Need to Allow for the Length and Depth and Breadth of Different Ways Our Christian Brethren Draw Nigh to the Lord. Having A Proper Attitude of Lowliness Before Almighty God Will Allow Us to Receive from Him Forgiveness, Based Only on What Christ Has Done, and Joy.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

