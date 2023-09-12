Create New Account
Reminder About Potential China Invasion Of U.S. Via Gordon Chang-You Should Be Adding To Your Preps Every Time You Shop
Published 14 hours ago

In the wash of all the issues great and small that our eyes, ears and minds are bombarded with, remember that a potential invasion of US soil by the Chinese is on the table.  Globalists, freemasons and the Chinese themselves have discussed this plan.  Gordon Chang discusses this again in Brannon Howse video:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64ff7a8cc5d54ea8820455a2  with earnest caveats about supply disruptions and the need to prep.  Don't forget prepping basics-food/water/medicine/first aid/shelter/self defense.  Prepping includes a lot of information and a wide range of skills, but it is all very learnable.  

Keywords
preppinghomesteadingsurvivalresistanceglobalismtotalitarianisminjusticecriminal governmentresilience

