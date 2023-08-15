Create New Account
Russia exhibits over 28,000 models of most advanced weapons
Russia Truth
Published 16 hours ago

https://russiatruth.co/


Russia is hosting its largest weapons exhibition over the next week in the Moscow region. Tens of thousands of advanced weapons, made in Russia and also by its allies, will be on display. Many models of the arms on show have been battle-tested in the Ukraine conflict.

RT’s Roman Kosarev visits the forum and even tries out one of the modern training methods for soldiers.


russiaukrainenato

