© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"THE GREATEST MEDICAL SCANDAL OF THE CENTURY" - UK news report on the Swine Flu "Pandemic" - from 2010
Follow
4
Share
Report
782 views • February 20, 2022
Ten years later and history is repeating itself!
The Council of Europe health chief has accused major pharmaceutical firms of organising a campaign of panic, and unduly influencing World Health Organisation's decisions.
Were governments misled into preparing for the worst?
Politicians in the European Union asked for an investigation into the role pharmaceutical companies played in influencing political decisions that led to a swine flu spending spree.
"In this case, it appears that the danger was vastly exaggerated"
Corporate greed putting profit before health - as always!
The Council of Europe health chief has accused major pharmaceutical firms of organising a campaign of panic, and unduly influencing World Health Organisation's decisions.
Were governments misled into preparing for the worst?
Politicians in the European Union asked for an investigation into the role pharmaceutical companies played in influencing political decisions that led to a swine flu spending spree.
"In this case, it appears that the danger was vastly exaggerated"
Corporate greed putting profit before health - as always!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.