What is the WHO? - Questions For Corbett

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John writes in to ask about the founding, the funding and the true intentions of the World Health Organization. Join James as he lays out some of the information connecting the WHO to big pharma, Bill Gates and the Covid World Order agenda.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37476
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAZ9KCNDSek
corbettreport YT Channel