© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denis Prokopenko, the Delusional Commander of Azov Nazi's, is Trying to Save his Face after Surrendering to the Russians. 052022
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • May 20, 2022
The following is the description that was found with this video:
Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
Denis Prokopenko, the delusional commander of Azov Nazies, is trying to save his face after surrendering to the Russians.
He will be prosecuted and hanged in DNR/LNR, for the horrendous crimes he committed.
I guess, no one is going to Valhalla anymore..
Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
Denis Prokopenko, the delusional commander of Azov Nazies, is trying to save his face after surrendering to the Russians.
He will be prosecuted and hanged in DNR/LNR, for the horrendous crimes he committed.
I guess, no one is going to Valhalla anymore..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.