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Federal Government Desperately Trying To Alter Perception On Vaccine Rollout!!
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162 views • June 29, 2021
Yeah, how ridiculous can they get, all these leaders are lefties who are locking parts of their states down over next to nothing!! I do believe the agenda behind this lock down madness, is you take the jab things will get back to normal. Yeah right!!
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