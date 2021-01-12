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Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister Speaks At Nevada Capitol "Stop The Steal" Rally
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201 views • January 12, 2021
January 6th was the day the U.S. Congress was scheduled to certify the votes of the Electoral College. Rallies were held at state capitols around the country to defend our God-given rights, including the integrity of elections, ballot counting and our right to have our votes not diluted by fraudulent ballots.
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