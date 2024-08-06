BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Outliers - Today's World Changers: G. Edward Griffin- MARKET MELTDOWN!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
162 views • 9 months ago

G. Edward Griffin, the Man, the Myth, the Legend, and the Father of today's RedPill movement, joins us LIVE on The Outliers! At 92 years young, Mr. Griffin is still taking on tyrants, the fake news media, and the Federal Reserve, daily! Best known as the author of The Creature From Jekyll Island exposing the origins of the Federal Reserve, the corruption of our fake fiat money system and the conspiracy behind it all! Think of your favorite truthers out there, Glenn Beck, Alex Jones, Dan Bongino, you name it, before everyone, there was a man who paved the way for all of us out there exposing lies, the OG, original gangsta: G. Edward Griffin!

Keywords
the creature from jekyll islandeconomystock marketmarket crashstock market crashcollectivismgold and silvergedward griffinfiat money systemthe federal reserverjapan crash
