Summary：It sounds like a movie. But of course it's not. It's all true. It's not a conspiracy theory at all. We learned this week that researchers at Boston University produced a new strain of COVID, that is 80% deadlier than before. They did it with your tax dollars. We covered this when it broke a few days ago. But now we're learning who's behind it. And it's incredibly disturbing. But first, we'll have some context here. So this was the Boston lab researchers at Boston University who are now trying to walk this back, even though they already published their research, and now Congress is looking into it. So the researchers combined the spike protein from Omicron to the original Wuhan strain, which produced a new strain of COVID, that is 80% deadly. They used human mouse hybrids, so they have the exact same response on human beings. That's why they use these human mouse hybrids. Can you imagine how freaky that is? Human mouse hybrids



