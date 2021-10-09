How to Beat the School Board - Fire or Overrule Your School Board Officials Using THIS Law!

In this episode Special Report-Elitist School Boards have implemented policies and curricula that go against parent values and wishes, like mask mandates and CRT. This has lead to hotly contested meetings because parents are fed up with being ignored. But now parents have a weapon of their own to take back control!Source Article:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat