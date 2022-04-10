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ARE THEY TRYING TO ELIMINATE YOU BECAUSE YOU ARE "THE USELESS CLASS"?
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311 views • April 10, 2022
ARE THEY TRYING TO ELIMINATE YOU BECAUSE YOU ARE "THE USELESS CLASS"?
this f@ggot and her friends wants us dead???
here is not sangai..... here is SPARTA !!!!!
this f@ggot and her friends wants us dead???
here is not sangai..... here is SPARTA !!!!!
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