Alien Agenda - Final Card

This video exposes the fact that the goverments of the world are working together with fallen angels to deceive the world into believing that there are "aliens" from "outerspace". The truth is that "outerspace" does not exist. What people perceive as "aliens" are actually demons that have had bodies created for them in undergound black-ops labs. The aircraft they fly around in is merely advanced fallen angel technology.