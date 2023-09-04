Print out and carry around with you...

1/ The Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights - Article 6

2/ The Siracusa Principles - Para. 58

3/ The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court - Article 7

Find 'THE COVID PROTOCOLS: Upholding Your Rights in Authoritarian Times'

Free eBook at Geni.us/Inalienable

Paperback and Purchase at Geni.us/Rights

https://open.substack.com/pub/poetseye/p/your-life-may-depend-on-this?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

