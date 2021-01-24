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They Hate Trump’s Wall – Because Border Walls Work
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130 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor analyzes the hysteria over President Trump’s proposed border wall. Many critics say it won’t work – but also say it would be “inhumane” or “immoral.” It would be “immoral” only because it would work. Taylor cites the record of many famously successful border barriers and notes that 65 percent of the world’s population lives in countries with barriers. Teen Vogue – yes, Teen Vogue – gets the last word.
See here for more on border walls: https://www.amren.com/news/2019/01/border-walls-work-2/
First posted on YouTube on January 9, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
See here for more on border walls: https://www.amren.com/news/2019/01/border-walls-work-2/
First posted on YouTube on January 9, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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