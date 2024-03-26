Sirian Guardian Light Language Ancient Tree Codes Activation With Lightstar

Hello Tree and Nature lovers! 🌲💦 Let's get grounded with my Sirian Guardian Light Language to assist you with receiving Ancient Tree Codes from the beautiful land of Sedona! 🌀 Journey through the grounding waves of Sirian Guardians Light Language, brought to you by yours truly, Lightstar on the land in Sedona, Arizona. PLUS, I've got a very special live musical guest to share as well, so be sure and watch the entire video! 🌎 Visit links below for more light language, artwork, music, and private sessions. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar





✨ LIGHTSTAR'S PRIVATE 1-ON-1 SESSIONS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html





🎵 BUY STANDSWITHBEAR'S MUSIC:

https://standswithbear.com/shop.html





LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards





💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html





GET MY FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html





▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations

Odysee ‣ https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations

YouTube ‣ https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations





🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ https://www.facebook.com/lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ https://www.instagram.com/lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ https://www.linkedin.com/in/lightstarcreations





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:f962b63d50b6749d