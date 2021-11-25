Government Trampling on Every Single Human Right of Every Member of Its Citizenry by Imposing Lockdown and Vaccine Mandate

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11/21/2021 Douglas Murray: We haven’t seen before, people being told that they’re basically going to be put into two categories of citizen, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the responsible and the irresponsible. The government is trampling on every single human right of every member of its citizenry by imposing the lockdown and vaccine mandate.