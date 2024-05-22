Create New Account
Compounded Medications for Long-Haul Syndrome
Hotze Health
Since 2020, it is estimated that 68 million people have been affected by long-haul symptoms associated with COVID! In many patients, the symptoms have been persistent or have rebounded since 2020.

Common long-haul symptoms include: fatigue/lethargy, brain fog, headaches, difficulty sleeping, hair loss, smell disorder, decreased appetite, food sensitivity and joint pain. Luckily, there are several compounds available that can help alleviate your symptoms!

In this week’s podcast, we visit with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh, as she discusses the varying compounds used to successfully treat long-haul patients.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

Medical Providers and Patients can call at 281-828-9088 or can find our drug catalog here: https://physicianspreferencerx.com/practitioners/drug-catalog/

long haul syndrome

