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KKND - Krush, Kill 'N Destroy (1997, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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26 views • May 15, 2022
KKND - Krush, Kill 'N Destroy is an RTS developed by Australian company Beam Software and published by Australian company Melbourne House.

During the 21st century, a nuclear war has ravaged Earth and turned it into a radio-active wasteland. The incident has split mankind into two fractions. Those who have fled undergroundd have remained normal humans, while those who surface depite staying on the surface have become mutants. The latter are now deemed the "Evolved", the former the "Survivors". It is the 22nd century now, and radiation levels have decreased enough for the Survivors to return to the surface. This leads to a war beteen both groups over the control over land and resources.

KKND is is an RTS similar to classic titles of the time, like Command & Conquer or Warcraft 2. You choose to play one of the fractions and go through a campaign of missions in single-player mode. You harvest recources in order build your base and gain more troops. The map you play on will be revealed once your units cross the terrain (there is no "fog of war" or gradual darkening of the map, however).
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rtsbeam softwaremelbourne house
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