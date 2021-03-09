Oprah w/MEGHAN & Harry CBS Special: DarylLawsonLive Commentary (2021)

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Psa 8:1 For the choir director: A psalm of David, to be accompanied by a stringed instrument. O LORD, our Lord, Your majestic name fills the earth! Your glory is higher than the heavens.

Psa 8:2 You have taught children and infants to tell of Your strength, silencing Your enemies and all who oppose You.

Psa 8:3 When I look at the night sky and see the work of Your fingers—the moon and the stars You set in place—

Psa 8:4 what are mere mortals that You should think about them, human beings that You should care for them?

Psa 8:5 Yet You made them only a little lower than God and crowned them with glory and honor.

Psa 8:6 You gave them charge of everything You made, putting all things under their authority—