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Oprah w/MEGHAN & Harry CBS Special: DarylLawsonLive Commentary (2021)
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252 views • March 09, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 8:1 For the choir director: A psalm of David, to be accompanied by a stringed instrument. O LORD, our Lord, Your majestic name fills the earth! Your glory is higher than the heavens.
Psa 8:2 You have taught children and infants to tell of Your strength, silencing Your enemies and all who oppose You.
Psa 8:3 When I look at the night sky and see the work of Your fingers—the moon and the stars You set in place—
Psa 8:4 what are mere mortals that You should think about them, human beings that You should care for them?
Psa 8:5 Yet You made them only a little lower than God and crowned them with glory and honor.
Psa 8:6 You gave them charge of everything You made, putting all things under their authority—
Psa 8:1 For the choir director: A psalm of David, to be accompanied by a stringed instrument. O LORD, our Lord, Your majestic name fills the earth! Your glory is higher than the heavens.
Psa 8:2 You have taught children and infants to tell of Your strength, silencing Your enemies and all who oppose You.
Psa 8:3 When I look at the night sky and see the work of Your fingers—the moon and the stars You set in place—
Psa 8:4 what are mere mortals that You should think about them, human beings that You should care for them?
Psa 8:5 Yet You made them only a little lower than God and crowned them with glory and honor.
Psa 8:6 You gave them charge of everything You made, putting all things under their authority—
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