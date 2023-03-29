X22 REPORT Ep. 3031a - It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3031a - March 28, 2023
It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves
The companies that pushed the woke agenda are losing business, the people are not buying or using their products. Katie Hobbs the fake Gov is sitting on a bill that would remove the taxes from groceries, she has done nothing so far. The patriots are now giving economic solutions, the [CB] will reject.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!
Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.