X22 REPORT Ep. 3031a - It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3031a - March 28, 2023

It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves

The companies that pushed the woke agenda are losing business, the people are not buying or using their products. Katie Hobbs the fake Gov is sitting on a bill that would remove the taxes from groceries, she has done nothing so far. The patriots are now giving economic solutions, the [CB] will reject.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

