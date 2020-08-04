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Masks Make Us Slaves_ Massive Protests in Germany Over C0VlD Lockdown
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31 views • August 04, 2020
Masks Make Us Slaves_ Massive Protests in Germany Over C0VlD Lockdown
Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to the streets to protests C0VlD lock-downs. What are the people truly asking for? Some say, a return to Democracy.
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#benswann #germany #masks
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Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to the streets to protests C0VlD lock-downs. What are the people truly asking for? Some say, a return to Democracy.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
ISE.Media https://ISE.Media
Invest in ISE: https://wefunder.com/ise.media
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann #germany #masks
https://reclaimthenet.org
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.
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