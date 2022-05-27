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Eric Clapton gets COVID & liberals celebrate wildly
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99 views • May 27, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show, May 19, 2022
Eric Clapton announced the cancellation of upcoming tour dates after the legendary guitar player contracted COVID-19. Having gone public with the injury he suffered after receiving a COVID vaccination, Clapton became the object of much hostility from vaccine promoters. As a result he has routinely been labeled an “anti-vaxxer,” so it’s not surprising that the online shitlib community reacted to the positive COVID diagnosis with unbridled glee.
Jimmy talks to The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and American comedian Kurt Metzger about the unseemly and illogical pleasure taken by so many liberals at Clapton’s misfortune.
Eric Clapton announced the cancellation of upcoming tour dates after the legendary guitar player contracted COVID-19. Having gone public with the injury he suffered after receiving a COVID vaccination, Clapton became the object of much hostility from vaccine promoters. As a result he has routinely been labeled an “anti-vaxxer,” so it’s not surprising that the online shitlib community reacted to the positive COVID diagnosis with unbridled glee.
Jimmy talks to The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and American comedian Kurt Metzger about the unseemly and illogical pleasure taken by so many liberals at Clapton’s misfortune.
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