TRANS ASSASSIN WAS A WOMAN!

IT'S JUST BEEN REVEALED THE NASHVILLE ASSASSIN WAS A BIOLOGICAL WOMAN. HERE'S THE LINK: https://evil.news/2023-03-28-nashville-school-shooter-biological-female-identified-as-male.html. THIS IS TRULY INSANE WHEN A YOUNG WOMAN CAN MURDER 3 CHILDREN AN 3 ADULTS AND NOT BLINK AN EYE IN THIS ASSASSINATION. THIS SHOW JUST HOW INSANE AMERICA HAS BECOME IN RECENT YEARS. IT'S TIME THE TRANS COMMUNITY BE LABELED THE TERRORISTS IN AMERICA, IF YOU DISAGREE WAIT UNTIL ONE OF THESE LOONES BLOWS AWAY ONE OF YOUR LOVED ONE'S. WAKEUP! PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW...