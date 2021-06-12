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The Near Death Experience
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187 views • June 12, 2021
Another fascinating phenomenon closely related to the OBE (Out of Body Experience) is the NDE or Near-Death Experience. The NDE is essentially the ultimate OBE occurring at the moment of physical death. Throughout history people who have died and later been resuscitated report the same story of consciousness leaving their physical body, entering a realm of love and light, meeting angelic beings, and watching their entire lives flash before their eyes. Slight differences exist in various accounts of NDEs, but these pale next to the incredible universal similarities.
The following presentation "The Near Death Experience" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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The following presentation "The Near Death Experience" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Email: [email protected]
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