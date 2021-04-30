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Mass-murderer Mao Used Critical Race Theory-Style Indoctrination, Too
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92 views • April 30, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Chinese immigrant to America and education activist Lily Tang-Williams warned that mass-murdering Communist dictator Mao Zedong used Critical Race Theory-style brainwashing of children to turn his victims against each other. This eventually helped facilitate the slaughter of tens of millions of innocent people, as those in the "Red Classes" turned violently against those in the "Black Classes" and unleashed a bloodbath. The eerie parallels with the racial indoctrination being imposed on American children must not be overlooked. America, Williams warned, is on the verge of disaster, and Americans must stop this now before the unthinkable happens.
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